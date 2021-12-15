Christmas garbage collections have been scheduled for the festive season and the new year in Knowsley.

Throughout the holiday season, evidence of our food and drink consumption will accumulate, and we will have mountains of wrapping paper to discard.

Bin collection times will be disrupted in some years, leaving people across the Liverpool City Region with garbage they can’t dispose of.

It’s critical to stay on top of your local authority’s waste collections this year so you don’t get caught off guard.

Household waste is collected once every three weeks in Knowsley, with regular waste one week and recycling the next, and gardening waste once every three weeks during the gardening season.

Knowsley Council has since stated that there would be no changes to waste collection days over the holiday season, and residents should place their bins out on their regular collection days.

Bins should be placed outside before 7 a.m. on collection day, and emptied between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Extra rubbish left adjacent to maroon or blue bins will not be collected, according to the council, but extra recycling in a cardboard box or clear plastic bag will be.

On the council website, you may search by postcode to see when your bin will be emptied.

Those who have had a missing rubbish pickup can also get more information online.

When it comes to what goes in which bin, Knowsley Council says that general garbage items that can’t be recycled, as well as food waste, such as fruit from trees, should go in maroon bins.

Anything that can be recycled, such as cardboard, food boxes, phone books, cans and tins, bottles and jars, envelopes, papers, newspapers and magazines, and junk mail, should be placed in the grey recycling bin.

Additional rubbish can be taken to the Wilson Road in Huyton and Depot Road in Kirkby home waste recycling centers.

Except for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day, all recycling centers are open every day.