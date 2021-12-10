Christmas food phobias in Liverpool are revealed.

Christmas is a time to gather with friends and family to eat, drink, and be joyful.

There is a wide variety of food available, but some of the celebratory stuff has folks reeling.

Hundreds of individuals chose the same items when The Washington Newsday shared a “festive fussy eater bingo” card and invited readers to comment on what they wouldn’t eat or drink.

The most despised foods and beverages during Christmas were nut roast, blue cheese, and eggnog.

Patricia Paddock expressed her thoughts as follows: “Blue cheese irritates me because it smells like damp socks.”

“Blue cheese and nut roast,” stated Maureen Oldhan.

Mulled wine was also a big no-no, as Sarah Pollard put it: “I’d have everything except Mulled wine, which is the Devil’s armpit strainings.”

Others had a long list of foods that they disliked.

Wendy Davies expressed herself as follows: “pigs in blankets, mulled wine, parsnips, eggnog, blue cheese, red cabbage, carrots, turkey, cranberry sauce, red cabbage, carrots, parsnips, eggnog, blue cheese, red cabbage, carrots, turkey, cranberry sauce, red cabbage, carrots, turkey, cranberry sauce

“Errr…. 10, eggnog, Christmas pudding, Pigs n blankets, Yule log, Blue cheese, Cranberry sauce, Nut roast, Red cabbage, Mince pie, Mulled wine,” Kirsty May Gallwey stated.

Some people, on the other hand, were utterly enamored with the celebratory fare.

“I would eat every single one,” June Fagan remarked.

“I adore them all, hehe,” Sinead Neagh Moran said.

“I could eat or drink all of them,” Angela Green said, “some I’m not so fond on, but none of them make me shudder.”