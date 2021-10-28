Christian Benteke confesses to an event that “typified his time at Liverpool.”

Christian Benteke has reflected on his most memorable Liverpool moment.

The Belgian striker joined Liverpool for £32.5 million from Aston Villa in 2015, but has struggled to replicate his greatest form in a Reds shirt, despite one moment of brilliance demonstrating why the club want to bring in the number nine.

Jordan Ibe’s cross bounced off Daley Blind before Benteke struck a fantastic overhead kick past David de Gea in a match against Liverpool’s arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Although the Reds eventually lost 3-1, Benteke believes his moment of brilliance dragged Brendan Rodgers’ team back into the game, and he believes it appropriately defines his time at the club.

He posted on Instagram, accompanying a photo of his strike against United, “That goal at Old Trafford epitomized my time at Liverpool.”

“Every striker would tell you that their best goals are scored instinctively. An inclination. A sensation.

“It was possibly something I had lost a little of when I moved to Liverpool.”

“I always felt like I had to prove myself, to justify every minute I spent on the field, but looking back, it was my natural instinct that got me my move to Anfield, and it was when I tuned into my gut reaction that I played my greatest football for the club.”

Benteke scored nine league goals in his lone season with Liverpool, coming off the bench in roughly half of his appearances.

Following a setback to West Ham, the Reds had lost back-to-back league games when they won at Old Trafford in September 2015.

The now-Crystal Palace striker had hoped that his goal at Old Trafford would ignite a comeback and give the team a boost after a difficult start to the season.

“No, it didn’t.” It’s not going to happen. As a consolation, one of the best goals I’d scored since arriving in England would go down in history,” he wrote on social media.

Rodgers was replaced by Jurgen Klopp less than a month later, after a run of one win in six league games, and Benteke fell out of favor, but he now relishes his goal against the club’s North West rivals.

