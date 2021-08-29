Choose your Man of the Match for Liverpool’s match versus Chelsea.

The stalemate at Anfield may have ended in frustration for Liverpool against Chelsea, but Jurgen Klopp’s side remains unbeaten.

Indeed, there are plenty of positives to take away from the 1-1 draw against Chelsea, in which the Reds came back from a goal down.

After Reece James was sent off for handling on the goalline, Kai Havertz scored a magnificent header in front of the Kop, only for Mohamed Salah to equalize from the penalty spot.

Liverpool’s attempts to score in the second half were thwarted by Edouard Mendy’s brilliant goalkeeping and the tenacious Chelsea defense.

For the Reds, Harvey Elliott shone in midfield, the 18-year-old putting up another mature display, while Joel Matip held off the challenge of £97 million striker Romelu Lukaku.

