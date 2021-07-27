Chester Zoo has introduced a one-of-a-kind mystery box for families.

Chester Zoo has announced the opening of a new animal-themed attraction.

The zoo’s new “mystery boxes” have just been introduced, just in time for the summer vacation.

Each package contains six different mystery gifts and is suitable for youngsters aged three and up.

The animal-themed contents of the boxes are chosen at random and include soft toys, stationery, games, and gifts.

Each box is finished in a unique way, making each one a one-of-a-kind gift.

Every mystery box purchased benefits Chester Zoo’s mission to save animals from extinction, making the gifts even more meaningful.

“We’re so delighted to unveil our brand new mystery boxes just in time for the school holidays,” said Suzanne Keyse, shop manager at Chester Zoo. They’re a great summer start for any child who like animals, and they’re suitable for children aged three and above.

“Because no two boxes are same and can include products such as plush toys, games, puzzles, crafts, novels, and a slew of other enjoyable activities, buyers can expect a pleasant surprise as well as exceptional value.

“Each package contains up to six carefully selected items or toys, all of which are hand wrapped in a lovely box. There are only a few boxes available, and we expect them to sell out soon, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!

“Every mystery box purchase helps us achieve our goal of preventing the extinction of so many threatened species around the world.”

The Chester Zoo’s limited edition mystery boxes can be purchased in the gift shop upon entering the Zoo, or online here.