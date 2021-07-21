Chester Zoo has confirmed that its Christmas Lanterns will be returning later this year.

The Lanterns, Chester Zoo’s annual Christmas exhibition, will return later this year.

The Lanterns, which transforms the zoo into a festive wonderland at night, is a popular nighttime excursion around the zoo.

The event includes a variety of colorful animal lanterns that allow guests to see the zoo in a fresh light. The Lanterns are accompanied by a variety of festive elements, such as costumed characters and a visit from Santa Claus.

Liverpool’s UNESCO World Heritage status has been revoked.

It takes around an hour to complete the tour, which includes a variety of holiday delights along the route.

The Lanterns have become a beloved zoo tradition, with this year’s celebration celebrating ten years of nighttime adventures.

“The Lanterns at Chester Zoo is back for another spectacular year and is sure to be as dazzling as ever,” Chester Zoo stated on social media, announcing the return of the festive paradise. Join us as we transform the zoo into a dazzling wonderland filled with glitz, glam, and plenty of good cheer! ”

The Lanterns at Chester Zoo will be back on Friday, November 12 and will run on select nights through Thursday, December 23.

On each occasion, the event will run from 4 p.m. to 8.15 p.m., with timed tickets allowing access every fifteen minutes.

Tickets for adults start at £13, while tickets for children start at £11. The event is free for children under the age of two.

Visit the Chester Zoo’s website for additional information.