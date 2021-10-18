Chelsea may be able to provide Liverpool with a remedy to an unfavorable transfer decision.

It didn’t really matter in the larger scheme of things.

In the 82nd minute of Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping of Watford, Caoimhin Kelleher launched himself to his left to turn Ismaila Sarr’s shot on to his post, he confirmed that he, like the 10 men in front of him, was at the pinnacle of his abilities.

A clean sheet was kept, and Kelleher delivered a reminder of his quality on an afternoon when he wasn’t needed much – he only touched the ball 44 times.

The goal completed a successful week for the young Irishman.

On Tuesday evening, Kelleher made his full international debut for the Republic of Ireland, keeping a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts.

On Thursday, he returned to Liverpool’s AXA Training Ground in Kirkby to learn he’d be starting in goal for the Reds two days later, with normal number one Alisson flying straight from Brazil to Spain to quarantine and prepare for the Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid.

As usual, Kelleher handled everything with ease, and his late save demonstrates that the 22-year-old Cork native possesses the greatest levels of focus – a crucial quality in elite goalkeepers.

“Obviously, it’s not easy,” he said after the game, “but playing for a side like Liverpool, where we’re going to control possession for the bulk of games, I’m not going to have much to do.”

“But it’s when I’m called upon that matters the most. Fortunately, I was able to rescue the sheet and keep it clean.” This was Kelleher’s third clean sheet for club and country in as many games this season.

When the youngster is called upon, he always comes through. When Liverpool beat Norwich 3-0 in the Carabao Cup third round last month, he stood out, saving a Christos Tzolis penalty in the first half and then making many more saves to keep the hosts at bay later in the game.

Such performances will come as no surprise to Kopites who saw how Kelleher handled the role of number two for the Reds last season.