Chelsea, Liverpool’s title rivals, have been dealt a double injury blow.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a double injury blow, with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner forced off in last night’s win over Malmo.

At Stamford Bridge, the London club handily defeated their opponents 4-0, but were forced to make two changes before halftime.

Lukaku was brought out in the penalty area by Lasse Nielsen less than 20 minutes into the game, and the striker didn’t appear to be at ease, even after Jorginho slammed home a penalty to put Chelsea up 2-0.

Tuchel substituted the Belgian international for Kai Havertz shortly after, and he staggered down the tunnel.

To make matters worse, Werner had some problems with what appeared to be a hamstring ailment just before the break.

The 25-year-old was replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi, and both are expected to miss time, according to Tuchel.

“Romelu [Lukaku] twisted his ankle in the box, and Timo [Werner] has a hamstring injury, so both of them will be out for a time,” he told Chelsea’s official website.

‘More examinations are needed to be more accurate, but they will be unavailable for some matches.”

Chelsea is now a point ahead of Liverpool and two points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Tuchel would have wanted both of his attackers fit and firing in such a tight and competitive title chase.

“We’ll have some games without Lukaku, some games without Werner,” Tuchel continued, “so everyone is welcome to join the race for minutes on the pitch, and when they’re on the pitch, they need to show the desire and determination to be decisive, to be in the box.”

