Chelsea have suffered a big injury blow ahead of Liverpool, with five more players battling for health.

Chelsea have suffered a severe injury blow, with defender Ben Chilwell set to miss the rest of the season as he prepares for knee surgery.

For Sunday’s match against Liverpool, Thomas Tuchel’s team will be without the England international, with Marcos Alonso likely to fill in.

The 25-year-old sustained anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage during Chelsea’s 4-0 Champions League victory over Juventus last month, confirming the club’s worst concerns.

After hoping that the England international will begin a rehabilitation program in the New Year, it has been determined that Chilwell will require extensive treatment that will keep him out of the game for several months.

“After a knee injury in the encounter against Juventus, the Chelsea medical department, in cooperation with their knee specialist, decided to try a cautious rehab strategy,” the club said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, Ben was unable to improve, and as a result, the team has decided to continue with a surgical repair this week.”

Chelsea have more injury concerns ahead of Liverpool’s visit, with a list of other possible absentees following.

N’Golo Kante was forced off in the 63rd minute of the Londoners’ 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Boxing Day due to injury.

This season, the French midfielder has previously dealt with groin and knee problems, and he is now doubtful to play the Reds.

Chelsea would suffer a significant setback if he was unavailable for selection.

Thiago Silva, who was also hurt at Villa Park, came off in the second half with a hamstring problem.

The Brazilian centre-back has been one of Chelsea’s top performances this season, and his departure would deal another major blow to the home side’s hopes of a win.

“With Thiago, it was his hamstring,” Tuchel explained after the win on Sunday. Hopefully, he was able to leave before it became an injury, and from there, we’ll strive to find a new and strong squad for Wednesday.” Havertz hasn’t played in Chelsea’s last four games, with his last appearance coming against Leeds on December 11.

Before meeting Wolves on December 19, the German international felt poorly and did not travel; it was later revealed that he had returned a positive Covid test.

