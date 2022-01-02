Chelsea could be without four players due to injuries for the match against Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad returns to play at Stamford Bridge, hoping to rebound from their midweek defeat to Leicester.

The result puts the Reds a point behind Chelsea with a game in hand, and 12 points behind Manchester City with two games remaining.

Due to a positive covid test, Klopp will not be in the dugout for the crucial match in west London, and three members of his squad have been forced to isolate as well.

