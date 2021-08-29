Chelsea and two of Liverpool’s own players exposed the club’s new problem.

Instead of extending their unbeaten start to the season, Liverpool appeared to have lost the Premier League crown.

Many Reds fans were dejected as they walked out of Anfield on Saturday, having watched their team struggle to find a way past a weakened Chelsea side in a one-sided second half.

This was the proverbial bucket of cold water over the head after the feelgood factor of full stadia and consecutive wins against Norwich City and Burnley. It’s a slap across the face. A reality check against a substantially higher standard of opposition.

And it serves as a timely reminder that Premier League titles aren’t often won by romping to victory with 99 points.

A 1-1 draw against the European champions is never a bad result, especially so early in the season when teams are still getting their bearings.

Virgil van Dijk is enraged by Anthony Taylor’s dismissal of Liverpool’s claims.

Chelsea, having already won the UEFA Super Cup this season, were a little more battle-hardened and cohesive as a unit in that regard, which served them well throughout the 45 minutes they had to play without the suspended Reece James.

This was, however, a squandered opportunity for Jurgen Klopp’s side to strike early against one of their main opponents.

Liverpool had plenty of possession even when the visitors had their full complement of players. Despite the fact that Liverpool had 24 efforts on goal, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy was hardly put to the test.

With the hamstring injury to Roberto Firmino – Liverpool await the findings of Sunday’s scans on the Brazilian – asking new doubts about the strength in depth up front with the transfer deadline only days away, fingers were immediately pointed at the forward line.

The major difficulty, however, was perhaps in the one area of the team where Klopp places the most emphasis – the middle.

Fabinho’s return to the number six position was a foregone conclusion. Harvey Elliott’s retention of his spot on the right side of the midfield, and skipper Jordan Henderson’s shift to the left to accommodate the youngster, was unexpected.

Klopp later remarked, “We wanted to tweak a little bit.” “We.” “The summary comes to an end.”