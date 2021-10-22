Chef Paul Askew stated that owning a restaurant in Liverpool had long been an ambition of his.

Paul Askew, a Merseyside chef, is commemorating 40 years in the food profession, during which time he has established himself as one of the country’s top chefs.

Paul has worked his way up from cleaning pots and peeling vegetables at Thornton Hall Hotel in Wirral to being Chef Patron at The Art School in Liverpool for the past seven years since relocating to Merseyside from Sunderland when he was four years old.

The Wirral cook has worked as a sous chef in New York City’s Herbert’s and lived in Singapore, but he’s always returned to Merseyside.

“It feels slightly weird celebrating at a time like this,” Paul told The Washington Newsday, “since this has been the most elaborate and tough challenge ever owing to the pandemic in my 40 years.” But 40 years has to be a cause for celebration, and it feels like a flash in many respects.

“It’s fantastic to see Liverpool’s food scene in such good shape.” It gives me a great deal of pleasure. When I returned from America in 1995, that was a major item on my to-do list. I wanted to ensure the development of Liverpool’s food culture, therefore I’ve been banging the drum ever since!” I first fell in love with kitchen life while washing dishes at Thornton Hall. I was a chef before I knew it, and I was on my way. When it happened, I never wanted to do anything else.” Captain Barnacle Bill, Paul’s father, was adamantly opposed to Paul’s professional choice.

“I guess he imagined I was going to be making fried egg butties on the ships or something,” Paul explains. That’s how he’d always done things on his ships. My father demanded that I get a Hotel Management degree in college, so I accomplished that, but then I specialized in Culinary Art.

"The fact that I took that management training helped me get to where I am now, both as a restaurateur and as a chef." In a strange old way, he did me a favor." Paul worked at Liverpool's as well.