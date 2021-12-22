Charlotte Hawkins of GMB ‘looks like a Quality Street’ in her new outfit.

On Wednesday, Charlotte Hawkins sported a festive ensemble for the final Good Morning Britain of 2021.

The 46-year-old explained that she dressed up to celebrate the show’s final episode of the year.

The mother of one posted a photo of her dress to her numerous social media followers.

Charlotte is photographed in the studio wearing a glittering purple dress from Warehouse and nude court heels.

Her hair is styled in beautiful curls around her face, and her purple nails complement her ensemble.

“Last @gmb of the year for me & adored this morning with @richardpbacon & @masteralan_!” she captioned the Instagram image.

In honor of the occasion, I dressed up like the purple Quality Street! “Instagram: @warehouseuk #gmb #gmbstyle #sequindress #festivefashion” “Dress inspo on @GMB this morning…” she captioned the photo, which she posted alongside a photo of a pile of purple Quality Street chocolates. A number of her fans seemed to like both the humor and her dress.

“You look like my favorite Quality Street Sweet!” fitwiz exclaimed.

“ALL the Quality, Charlotte,” dreamlander23 stated. “You have a stunning appearance.” “You’ve just reminded me to put Quality Street on my shopping list today,” chrisblaylock music commented.