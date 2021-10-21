Charles Anderson of Emmerdale teases that the payback for’murdering Meena’ will be ‘wonderful.’

Kevin Mathurin, who portrays Meena’s sister Manpreet in Emmerdale, appeared on Wednesday’s Loose Women episode with Rebecca Sarker, who plays Meena’s sister Manpreet in the soap.

He intimated that the conclusion of Meena Julta’s retaliation will please fans.

Linda Robson, a panelist on the show, asked Kevin if “murdering Meena gets her payback.”

Is Andrea going to leave Emmerdale? Meena kills Andrea in the cliffhanger. “I can’t really answer that,” the actor replied, “but the payoff will be tremendous, I assure it!” On this week’s Yorkshire Dales, Kevin’s character is dealing with potentially life-threatening challenges.

On Monday, Super Soap Week got off to a tense start when a rope bridge collapsed, plunging Charles and Manpreet into the raging waters below.

The two were able to get themselves out of the dangerous waters, but Charles was not unharmed.

He sliced his leg and banged his head after losing his helmet while struggling to survive the tragedy.

Charles downplayed his injuries, insisting that he was “fine,” but Manpreet, who plays a doctor on the show, checked Charles’ head injury nevertheless.

“Yeah, I’ll think you live,” she said, despite the fact that the doctor was unaware of the gash on his leg, which he kept hidden from her.

“We’ve just seen that Charles has found quite a cut in his leg and that proves to be not a trivial injury, let’s just say,” Rebecca, who portrays Manpreet, remarked on Loose Women.

Fans on Twitter were perplexed as to why Charles didn’t tell the doctor about his leg ailment.

“So frustrating @emmerdale why didn’t Charles tell Manpreet about his leg #emmerdale,” Amanda said on Twitter.

Emma stated, ” “Why is Charles covering his leg, for God’s sake! Manpreet is a medical doctor!” “Why hasn’t Charles asked the doctor Manpreet about his leg?” Dennis wondered.