Channel 4 has come under criticism from Gogglebox enthusiasts who are enraged about a missing function.

Our favorite entertainment figures brought us into their homes to comment on the week’s best television in the most recent episode of season 18, which aired on Friday.

On shows like Sitting on Fortune, Close to Me, and Nadiya’s Fast Flavours, families like the Malones, Sandifords, and Warners returned to make funny observations.

However, fans of the show on Twitter were furious when the subtitles features was not working meaning they couldn’t follow the opening segment following the Great British Bake Off winner’s newest venture.

@Television Live said on Twitter: “Again, no subtitles on #Gogglebox @Channel4

“Would love to know what they were saying…” Lisa commented.

Another person commented: "I've been looking forward to #Gogglebox all week, and the lack of subtitles means I won't be able to fully enjoy it." "No subtitles on Gogglebox this evening," Jonathan tweeted. "Why aren't there any subtitles?" Lisa wondered. "Subtitles are gone again," Fenella observed. Stella continued, "Seriously, CH4!!! REALLY? Again, no subtitles???" Following a fire alarm at the broadcast hub on September 25, Channel 4 had problems with its subtitle feature.

While the problem persisted for several weeks, it was quickly resolved in tonight’s episode, as the subtitles were restored before the first commercial break.