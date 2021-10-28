Cesc Fabregas dismisses Steven Gerrard comparisons and praises Liverpool’s captain as the finest in the world.

Cesc Fabregas, a former Arsenal and Chelsea player, has declared a Liverpool player to be the best in the world at his position.

Fabregas spent eight years at Arsenal before going to his boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 for three seasons.

The Spaniard subsequently moved to Chelsea in 2014, where he stayed for five years before joining current club Monaco in 2019.

Fabregas faced Liverpool on numerous occasions throughout his career at Arsenal and Chelsea.

One fan questioned him who the best player he has faced while with the Gunners in a Twitter Q&A.

While at Arsenal, Fabregas named Steven Gerrard as his best opponent without giving a reason or explanation.

In another question about Gerrard, Fabregas was asked which of the former Liverpool captain and Frank Lampard he thought was better.

Instead of offering a viewpoint, Fabregas just stated, “I despise comparisons.”

Fabregas was then asked who he thought was the best false nine in the world football, before moving on to the current Liverpool team.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, according to Fabregas, is the best player in his position. “Firmino is simple,” Fabregas posted on Twitter.

Then, when asked about his favorite away venue to play in, Fabregas gushed about Liverpool once more.

“Against Anfield, very likely. I had a great time playing there “Fabregas stated.