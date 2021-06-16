Cesc Fabregas’ comments regarding Pedri are sure to please Liverpool fans.

In April, it was rumored that Barcelona was considering offering the 18-year-old offensive midfielder a new contract in order to stave off Jurgen Klopp’s interest in one of their current home-grown superstars.

The youngster, in addition to a bag of tricks on the ball, might provide Reds fans with something extra they want in their players.

Whether it was Tommy Smith, Graeme Souness, or Luis Suarez, many Liverpool fans have admired footballers with a cutting edge throughout the years, and Pedri, despite his youth, could fit the bill in this regard.

HITC quotes Fabregas as saying to BBC Sport: “I love the fact he’s playing [for Spain at the Euros].” Fabregas, despite being a product of Barcelona’s fabled youth academy, left the Catalan giants for Arsenal as a teenager before returning for a three-year spell at the Camp Nou between 2011-14 before a second Premier League spell with Chelsea, said: “I love the fact he’s playing.”

“Age is just a number,” Arsene Wenger told me, “and if you’re talented enough, you’re ready to play.”

“He has a terrific personality; he runs with the ball, he takes risks, he advances, he makes quick runs, and he works hard for the team.

“Some of my club buddies claim that he occasionally offers something to the older players and that he has a vicious side, much like I had when I was 17! That appeals to me.

“He likes to take people on and move around with the ball, as if he’s walking with water on the ball.”