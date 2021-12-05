‘Carra and Stevie were the driving force,’ Rafa Benitez said after signing a goalkeeper who played outfield during a trial with Liverpool.

“All he said was, ‘Welcome, congratulations on signing, and I wish you the best.’ It was brief and to-the-point, but it sufficed.” During his 12 years as Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard would have welcomed numerous players to the club. World-class players such as Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, and Luis Suarez would have entered Melwood and been greeted by the club folklore.

However, such treatment was not limited to Liverpool’s most recent big-name additions.

Whether it was a club record signing or a 16-year-old trialist coming over from the other side of the planet, the newly-appointed Aston Villa boss was the same with every new addition.

And this is exactly how Australian goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis was received when he left his own country to join the Reds after excelling on trial. He was living the dream as a Liverpool supporter since he was a child.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday, he said, “I still pinch myself to this day to represent such a magnificent team, and to be a fan of the club as well.”

“Stevie G is an inspiration to everyone.” You look up to him, and what he’s accomplished in his career is nothing short of extraordinary. He’s the kind of person who cares about everyone at the club.

“He was born and raised in Liverpool. He treats everyone the same, whether they are trialists, Luis Suarez, or Fernando Torres. That, I believe, is what distinguishes him.

“For him to welcome me to the club when I signed was incredible and demonstrates his character.” ‘Welcome, congratulations on signing, and I want to wish you all the best,’ he simply replied. It was brief and to-the-point, yet it was sufficient.

“I’ll be able to tell my children and grandchildren about the memories I had representing the club for so many years.” They are memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life.” Bouzanis owes his Liverpool opportunity to his agent back home, who had a number of clubs tracking him at the time, with the goalkeeper being offered trials with both Charlton Athletic and the Reds as a result.

