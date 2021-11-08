Carol Vorderman tells her viewers she’s back in love.

Carol Vorderman has admitted to being “in love.”

Although the former Countdown star has been married twice, she now prefers to be alone.

However, she recently wrote on Instagram about how “fortunate” she is to be “in love.”

The mother of two claims she “wakes up smiling” every day. She just hosted the Pride of Britain awards.

Carol commented on Instagram, beside a photo of herself looking ecstatic, “QUESTION….can you genuinely be IN LOVE with a PLACE???”

This is my paradise down here, but I believe I’m in love with it.Instagram

So I get giddy just thinking about coming down to West Wales….properly giddy with butterflies in my stomach…and then when I get here, it’s like fireworks going off….doesn’t matter if it’s raining or a beautiful summer’s day…..I just love every minute and I wake up smiling and get all snuggled up in bed looking at the sea….so it’s beautiful and wild and special……

“But, my God, I’m a lucky lady….so, so, so lucky…..

“Heaven is sending love.”

Carol is dressed warmly in a multicolored knitted jumper in the photo. Carol gushes over Wales in a video linked with the post.

She continues, ” “I’m ecstatic. This is heaven, and this is my heaven. It doesn’t matter if it’s pouring or not.

“All you’ll need are your rain pants.”