Carol Vorderman reveals rare photos of her daughter’s resemblance.

Carol Vorderman, a proud mother, gushed over her grown-up daughter Katie in a series of rare Instagram photos.

Carol uploaded a photo of the two of them when they were both nine years old, contrasting them side by side.

She also uploaded a couple more recent photos of them in academic gowns, riding a plane, and Katie in a lab coat posing next to a NASA sign.

Carol Vorderman delivers an update on her health after becoming unwell.

Carol wrote the post in honor of her daughter’s achievement of a PhD in nanotechnology, and to acknowledge that she is following in her mother’s footsteps.

“Had a lovely weekend in Cambridge with my girl @katie.science,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

“Katie just earned her PhD in nanotechnology here,” she continued (research scientist).

“I was in my third year of engineering here many years ago, when “male” universities began to admit girls as well. That year, there were roughly 400 engineering students, with about four of them being female.

“Since then, things have improved in schooling.”

She went on to add that her college took a chance on her because she came from a “comprehensive school in North Wales on free school meals.”

“This weekend was the first large college dinner in two years, so Katie and I both went in our black academic gowns,” Carol continued. It made me quite pleased.

“We’re both science geeks who fly planes and get thrilled about engines and chemistry, and we’re always wondering.”

“We also dance, laugh, enjoy mischief, cook, are incredibly fit, fashionistas, adore sports, go wild, and travel.”

“The media depicts geek ladies in a negative light, as if we’re a strange species of lady who can’t do anything else.”

“That portrayal is yet another way of denigrating women and stating “you can’t have a brain and be appropriately female”…..and god help you if you make money from it as well!!!” she continued. It should not be permitted!!!!” says the narrator. While the mother and daughter were congratulating each other on their accomplishments, fans of the Countdown star couldn’t help but notice how similar they looked. “The summary has come to an end.”