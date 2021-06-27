Caoimhin Kelleher inks a new contract with Liverpool and describes Alisson Becker as a target.

Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term deal with Liverpool, and will now compete with Adrian for the post as Alisson Becker’s backup.

After a breakthrough season with Jurgen Klopp’s side, Kelleher has signed a five-year contract with the Reds.

The 22-year-old made his Premier League and Champions League debuts for Liverpool, as well as collecting his first senior Republic of Ireland cap in a friendly against Hungary in Budapest earlier this month.

With Kelleher seen as an established member of the first-team set-up, Liverpool have no intention of allowing him out on loan next season.

Last season, Kelleher, who made his Reds debut in September 2019, climbed ahead of Adrian in the pecking order behind Alisson, earning Premier League matches against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Champions League appearances against Ajax and FC Midtjylland.

While Kelleher’s position as number two has been bolstered by his international success, both he and Adrian, who signed a two-year contract earlier this month, will be expected to contend for the spot in the next season.

“I am glad to finally get it over the line and done; it had been in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and whatnot, so I am delighted to get it done,” Kelleher remarked.

“For me, committing my future to the club for the next few years was a great experience.

“It’s such a great club, and it’s an honor to be a part of it, so I was obviously ecstatic when I had the chance to sign for a few more years. Really, all I want to do is keep my progress at the club going.”

Kelleher, who has made nine appearances for Liverpool, was injured in the second half of the season and was out for several months.

“It was a significant year for me this year in terms of playing first-team games and more meaningful games; being thrust into the Champions League and Premier League games was big for my growth and being able to handle that,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“It provided me with a lot. The summary comes to a close.