‘By the way,’ Pep Lijnders explains Liverpool’s ‘dream goal.’

Pep Lijnders, Liverpool’s assistant manager, has claimed that his ‘ideal goal’ is to see a full-back to full-back finish in a back four.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold have done it twice for Liverpool, with the duo combining for 96 goals and assists in all competitions since the start of the 2017/2018 season.

When the Reds won the Premier League for the first time in thirty years in 2020, Alexander-Arnold had the most assists (13) in a single season.

Lijnders said in his Euro 2020 piece in The Athletic that he enjoys full-backs combining to score goals.

“Full-back to full-back goals are a new surprise set-up in football version 2021 – we witnessed a couple in the group stages,” he explained. Can you accomplish it with a back four like the one we have at Liverpool? By the way, it is my desired objective.

“It signifies so much more than just achieving the goal. It indicates that the team is playing with utmost commitment.”

During Germany’s four-goal thrashing of Portugal in the Euro 2020 group stage, Lijnders drew parallels between Robin Gosens and Joshua Kimmich for the way they connected for Joachim Löw’s side’s fourth goal.

“A Germany with violence and a Germany without aggression are two different realities. Germany’s performance against Portugal that night made them look like a serious contender for the Euros. It was a true change, infusing new vigor.

“They switched tactics but not the system.” It was like a cyclone rushing over Portugal in the first minutes, who couldn’t make six passes.

“After losing control, Germany was able to attack over the full width, with Joshua Kimmich and Robin Gosens being the prominent performers as a result of their poor positioning.”