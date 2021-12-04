By flying in a private plane and securing a Chelsea deal, Liverpool can allay January anxieties.

The month of January has been easily identified – albeit with glee by opponents – as the month in which Liverpool’s season unravels.

The start of 2022 will coincide with a slump in Jurgen Klopp’s team’s fortunes, which will prove expensive in their quest to finish atop the Premier League’s three-team bottleneck.

Even if there are counter-arguments to be made when the issue is examined more deeply, the reasons for such pessimism are not difficult to comprehend.

As things stand, Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for a month, and the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations will be devastating to their title ambitions.

That is, according to the theory.

That is clearly not an ideal situation, especially given Mane and Salah’s standing as the team’s top goal scorers.

Salah’s superb double in the 4-1 thrashing of Everton in midweek put him up to 19 for the season, and despite his seventh-place finish in the Ballon d’Or on Monday, he remains the best player in the world right now.

Meanwhile, Mane’s resurgence this season has him on the verge of reaching double figures.

When you include in the loss of Keita, who had been in excellent form previous to his current injury, it’s easy to see how the Reds will struggle for creativity and goals without their crucial African three.

At least up to a degree.

While some Liverpool critics are hoping the campaign will collapse in January, the facts themselves provide encouragement for supporters that the outlook is not quite as bad as it appears.

In January, fixtures do not rush towards Liverpool at the same velocity as they do in December.

On January 2, the Reds will play Chelsea in a crucial match, opening off 2022 with a boom.

After that, they will have a two-week Premier League break before returning to action on the 15th of the month against Brentford at home.

To close off January, Liverpool will travel to Crystal Palace, a team they have defeated in 11 of their 13 meetings under Klopp.

Liverpool does not play again in the Premier League until February 9, three days later.