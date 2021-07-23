By agreeing to a £15 million deal, Ibrahima Konate might become a Liverpool challenger.

Nathaniel Phillips is a sought-after actor.

The daring efforts of the Liverpool defender helped the Reds get back on track at the end of last season, as Jurgen Klopp’s side came back from a mid-season dip to finish third.

But he could be on his way out of Anfield this summer, with Brighton apparently interested in signing the Liverpool centre-back.

The Seagulls are expected to lose crucial defender Ben White to Arsenal, and Phillips appears to be the perfect replacement.

Last season, the 24-year-old proved to be a pleasant surprise and a crucial component of Klopp’s squad, stepping up during the team’s protracted injury problem and excelling above and beyond expectations.

His form was so strong during his 20 outings for the Reds that Klopp was almost certain to want to keep him at Anfield for the rest of the season.

However, if his possible move brings Liverpool £15 million, as has been reported, that money may be used to improve the team in other areas.

Furthermore, the arrival of Ibrahima Konate and the recovery of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez from long-term injuries have pushed Phillips down the defensive pecking order at the club.

As a result, recouping such a sum for what is effectively the club’s fourth-choice centre-back is a wise investment.

We can expect Van Dijk and Gomez to be Liverpool’s starting centre-back partnership this season, with Konate rotating in and out of the side, at least during his first few months at the club, if everyone is fit.

Despite the fact that the French U21 international arrived at the club with a well-established reputation thanks to his time with RB Leipzig, there will be pressure on him to play on par with or better than Phillips, which won’t be as easy as it may have seemed a year ago.

This is especially true when it comes to reproducing the Bolton-born defender’s aerial dominance over most opponents.

Given Liverpool's tendency to play on the front foot and push high up the pitch, central defenders must be comfortable in their roles.