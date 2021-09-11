Buyers owe £41 million to a property business related to a terraced street in north Liverpool.

Absolute Living Developments (ALD) was behind a slew of uncompleted off-plan residential projects in the north west.

The schemes were widely promoted to international customers, many of whom were based in Asia. When ALD failed to complete property developments in Manchester and Bradford, however, investors became anxious.

Tony Kenny, a Liverpool property entrepreneur, has filed bankruptcy.

According to a report by liquidators Azets, the company owes buyers £41,506, 570.85 and creditors a total of £68,068,995.99.

The Official Receiver initially calculated the company’s obligations to be £2,596,271.36 when the exact total was £68 million, according to the report.

The company’s assets are valued at about £2,170,758.87, according to the report, which was filed last month.

Between September 3 and December 1, 2014, the company’s registered address was a terraced property on Snowdrop Street in Kirkdale. From August 2014 to June 2015, one of the company’s directors was also situated at this address.

In December 2014, the company’s registered address was changed to Horton House on Exchange Flags in Liverpool city centre. Until September 2016, ALD was based there. Before going into liquidation in September 2016, this was the company’s last trading address.

“To far, I have received 496 unsecured claims totaling £68,068,995.99, compared to £2,596,271.36 estimated in the Official Receiver’s report,” the liquidator writes in his report. This amount includes DS7’s £24,255,721.77 claim.

“The overall amount of related claims is £26,562,425.14, whereas the total amount of unsecured claims, excluding connected creditors, is £41,506, 570.85.”

Two businessmen related to ALD have been subject to international freezing orders, according to the article. One of the orders was later cancelled.

“A worldwide freezing order has been obtained against two defendants, two of whom are based in Switzerland,” the statement reads. The worldwide and domestic freezing order against one of these parties has been lifted in accordance with the provisions of the settlement agreement.

“However, the Swiss order against the second defendant remains in effect. Because the focus has been on obtaining and realizing the properties, no additional action has been taken in respect to this defendant recently.” “The summary comes to an end.”