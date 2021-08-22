Burnley proved three times that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was correct about Premier League rule changes.

During their match at Anfield, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp slammed Burnley’s rough style, saying, “If you want that type of stuff, watch wrestling.”

In a 2-0 win for the hosts, the Reds leader was dissatisfied that a number of offences involving the visitors’ players went unpunished.

Under Sean Dyche, the Clarets are notorious for their abrasive approach, and BT Sport co-commentator and former Kop Idol Steve McManaman claimed that if Burnley tried to play Liverpool at their own game, they would be destroyed, and that he had no objections to such methods.

Klopp, on the other hand, was displeased with what he perceived as roughhousing, saying, “The idea now is let the game flow, but nobody fully knows what that means.”

“I prefer it when rulings favor the offensive team; that’s great with me. However, we must remain focused on safeguarding the players. That is something we cannot refute. Wrestling is a great sport to watch if you enjoy that kind of thing.

“We played a fantastic game without scoring in a number of instances. We had to fight really hard in all of the other situations. We triumphed, and no one was hurt.”

So, what was it that irritated him? Here are a few instances of Burnley’s abrasive behavior that may have motivated his concerns.

Perhaps referee Mike Dean’s eyes were on Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, who had just received the ball in the opposition penalty area from Mohamed Salah, while Burnley’s Jack Cork dashes into his own area and shoulder bars Diogo Jota in an off-the-ball altercation at the same moment.

Fan “I still don’t comprehend how Cork got away with that on Jota,” Stephen Drennan stated.

“Jota was just standing in the box,” says the narrator. Cork sprints past him and slams him against the back of the bus.

“It’s the simplest decision you’ll ever make.”

Ashley Barnes, the big targetman for Burnley, is noted for his tough manner.

With loan periods at Salisbury United and Eastbourne Borough as a young player at Plymouth Argyle, he learned his profession in the school of hard knocks that is non-league football.

He's brought some of that roughness into the Premier League with him.