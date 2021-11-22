Building in Liverpool that housed a confectionery shop, a tavern, and Banksy’s rat.

In the previous two centuries, a confectionery shop, a pub, and a Banksy artwork have all called a remarkable Liverpool building home.

It’s difficult to keep track of the former lives of the venues we know and love in a city that is always changing and moving.

Throughout the decades, numerous pubs, clubs, restaurants, and shops have been rebranded or remodeled, taken over by new management, and brought back to life.

Images from Google Street View demonstrate how a city center street has transformed over the last ten years.

However, one city-centre structure has an interesting history, with ties to Liverpool’s sailing ship owners and a Banksy mural on the façade.

Here’s a look back at the Duke Street site that now houses Petit Café du Coin, as well as some crucial milestones in its history.

This building, like many others on Duke Street, was formerly the hub of shipping families in the city center.

It was a confectioner’s shop and house for Liverpool’s famed sailing ship owners, the Baines family, in the 1800s.

James Baines, a merchant, shipowner, and shipbroker by trade, created James Baines & Co in the mid to late 1800s, which operated a fleet of ships on the Liverpool Black Ball line between England and Australia.

The Washington Newsday reported in 2004 that Baines, together with captains such as another Duke Street inhabitant, Bully Forbes, founded the fabled Black Ball Line, which connected Liverpool and New York with Donald McKay’s quickest clipper ships at Boston.

James Monro, one of Baines’ clippers, is remembered in the name of a Duke Street old pub and restaurant.

James lived with his mother and brothers above her cake and sweet corner shop at 185 Duke Street after his father died.

The company is also reported to have supplied the Royal Family with candy.

The Onedin Line, a 1970s BBC smash programme produced by Liverpool writer Cyril Abraham, immortalized the family.

The home then became an immigrant guest house and then the White House pub, according to prior reports.

