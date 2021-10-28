Budget 2021: 10 key takeaways from the Chancellor’s address

Today, Chancellor Rishi Sunak delivered his important Budget, stating that his efforts will result in a “stronger economy for the British people.”

In extraordinary circumstances, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reacted to the Budget, alleging that the Chancellor is “living in a parallel universe” because Labour leader Keir Starmer was unable to comment after testing positive for Coronavirus.

A number of major announcements were made in a statement dominated by the impact of Covid-19 and the resulting record large amount of public spending; here are the key points that will affect you the most.

The assurance that the National Living Wage will climb 6.6 percent each year to £9.50 is perhaps the most crucial aspect of this budget for employees.

The average full-time worker will experience a boost in yearly salary of nearly £1000, bringing the total number of public sector workers to 5.5 million.

Labour supported the rise, but Ms Reeves said they had hoped the government would “go farther.”

Mr Sunak began his presentation by claiming that the government had increased “growth, jobs, and debt reduction.”

“Our plan for jobs is working,” said the Chancellor.

Any optimism generated by an increase in the minimum wage, however, would be deflated by a slew of tax hikes, as well as an increase in inflation.

The Universal Credit taper, which sees benefits decreased as people earn more money, has been reduced by 8%, meaning that a low-income worker will receive an extra 8p for every pound earned.

Families will earn an extra £1000 each year as a result of the so-called “tax on work” cut, which will be implemented “within weeks” and “no later than December 1.”

According to Mr Sunak, a single mother of two renting and working full-time on the National Living Wage will save roughly £1200 as a result of the cut. Every year, a couple renting a property with their two children, one working full-time and the other part-time, will save £1800.

Other improvements include an upgrade to the Alcohol Duty system, which the Chancellor described as “outdated, convoluted, and full of historical oddities.”

Stronger drinks, such as stronger red wines, will be allowed under the new 5-step plan to streamline the system. “The summary has come to an end.”