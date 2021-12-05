Bruno Lage recounts what transpired in the Wolves dressing room following their defeat to Liverpool.

The impact of Liverpool’s thrilling late triumph on the Wolverhampton Wanderers locker room has been highlighted by Bruno Lage.

On Saturday afternoon, Divock Origi struck four minutes into injury time to give the Reds a 1-0 Premier League victory at Molineux.

Wolves had been under siege for much of the game, with Diogo Jota wasting two fine chances and Sadio Mane forcing a fantastic stop from Jose Sa.

And, after coming within seconds of earning their first point against the Reds in almost 11 years, the hosts were crushed when the game ended.

“Everything I requested of my guys,” stated Wolves manager Lage.

“Looking at their faces in the locker room, you can see they gave it their all, and in the end, I thought we earned one point.”

“The aim was to cause issues for Liverpool, who I consider to be one of the finest teams in the league, if not the world, with good players and a wonderful coach, and I believe we succeeded.”

“We caused them a lot of problems.” We knew how to play the game and when to generate opportunities to put pressure on them, especially the three guys up front, who did an outstanding job.” Mohamed Salah beat former Reds defender Ki-Jana Hoever to a long diagonal cross from Virgil van Dijk, then advanced into the box and pulled the ball back for Origi.

“When you look at what we did in 90 minutes, we lose one ball and then they score in five seconds,” Lage continued.

“Things like this can’t happen.” Especially in this league, against these opponents, and this has happened to us twice — first against Leeds and again recently.

“Perhaps we can push Liverpool a little bit and make them run without the ball, but there are a few things we’ll look to do more of in the future, but it will take time.”

“We put in a good showing against one of the finest teams in the world.”

Conor Coady, another former Liverpool player in the Wolves ranks, produced a wonderful clearing off the line to deny Jota a goal against his old club.

“What can I say about him, he’s like the,” Lage said of Coady.

