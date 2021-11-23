Brendan Rodgers is unable to escape the harsh realities of Liverpool when a Manchester United insult surfaces.

Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool legacy has not fared well over time.

Sure, his Reds team of 2013/14 was one of the most entertaining to watch in the club’s history, and he would have carved his name into Anfield legend had they won the Premier League that season.

A team like Liverpool, on the other hand, does not consider coming close to winning the title an accomplishment. It felt like it at the time, emphasizing the depths to which they had descended, but in the years afterwards, Jurgen Klopp has reminded the world what the Reds are truly about.

The longer the German is in charge at Anfield, the more he appears to be the ideal candidate for the job. You can’t fathom anyone else in charge of Liverpool.

And it’s come at the expense of Kopites’ Rodgers memories.

Since Bill Shankly took charge at Anfield in 1959, the Northern Irishman is one of only two Liverpool managers without a trophy. And, while he isn’t as obliterated from memory as Roy Hodgson, he isn’t regarded as kindly as any of his predecessors or, for that matter, his successor.

Klopp has won both the Premier League and the Champions League, while Rafa Benitez has also won the European Cup, and Gerard Houllier has completed the triple. Graeme Souness’ renowned player status excused his management missteps in the Anfield annals, whereas Roy Evans was a Boot Room Boy and one of Liverpool’s own.

While Kenny Dalglish’s second term as manager was not a success, it was nonetheless an honour for the next generation to witness the club’s greatest player back in charge, having overseen the Reds’ final three league titles before taking over from the legendary Boot Room in 1985.

Because of Liverpool’s success under Klopp, the 2013/14 season is now known as the Luis Suarez-inspired season, with the Reds possibly falling short, in part, due to Rodgers’ inexperience.

If he hadn't chosen the Liverpool job at the time, he might have been in the running to succeed Klopp when the time comes for the German to leave Anfield. Perhaps it was the appropriate position at the time.