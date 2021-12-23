Brendan Rodgers criticizes the referee and accuses Liverpool of making “bad” judgments.

After his Leicester side was knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool, Brendan Rodgers slammed referee Andy Madley’s “terrible” performance.

The Reds were down 3-1 at halftime, but rallied with goals from Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino to win the contest 5-4 on penalties.

Rodgers was particularly dissatisfied with Tyler Morton’s attack on Ricardo Pereira, which earned the Liverpool teenager a yellow card.

As his team was ousted from the competition, the former Reds manager was upset with the official’s overall performance.

“It was a horrible challenge,” Rodgers added, “but I thought the referee was poor all night.”

“There were bookings in the first half that should have gone, Madders (James Maddison) is away, and if he is away, he makes the pass, and we are through into the dangerous position.”

“It was Jordan Henderson who was astute and took the foul, but no yellow card was issued.”

“He received a yellow card in the second half for a minor infraction.” The referee, in my opinion, was inept.” “You saw the injuries we picked up in the second half, we had to adjust the formation of the team,” Rodgers remarked.

“We were fantastic in the first half and appeared to be a real threat.” We should have scored four or five goals at Anfield instead of three.

“In the game, we were a big threat.” Defensively, you know you’ll have to suffer at times due to their high talent.

“We threw everything at it in the second half, and it simply looked like we were going to get through at the end.”

“It was such a disappointment for the players to surrender in the 95th minute; they had put so much effort into the game.”