Brazil is considering ignoring Jurgen Klopp, which might provide a fresh challenge for Liverpool.

As the club versus nation conflict continues, Liverpool is poised to join the rest of the Premier League on a collision course with the Brazilian FA.

Due to coronavirus quarantine laws set by the UK Government, the Reds declined to release Brazil trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho, and Roberto Firmino during the current international break.

The Brazilian Football Association is now debating whether to urge FIFA to impose the five-day rule, which prohibits players from playing for their clubs for a period of time if they fail to report for national team duty.

However, rumors in Brazil suggest that national team coach Tite will call up the Liverpool trio and the rest of his English-based internationals when choosing his squad for the next round of World Cup qualifiers in October on September 17.

Liverpool and FSG must not miss out on the chance to sign Jude Bellingham.

If the present quarantine limitations remain in place and the Reds continue to their strategy of not allowing the players to join up, Alisson, Fabinho, and Firmino may miss further Liverpool games.

Due to Brazil’s final match of the international break taking place in the early hours of Friday morning UK time, Alisson and Fabinho will miss the Premier League encounter against Leeds United on Sunday but will be available for the Champions League group start against AC Milan at home next Wednesday.

Due to the hamstring injury he sustained against Chelsea on August 28, Firmino is scheduled to miss both games.

In October, Brazil will play three World Cup qualifiers, the last of which will be a home match against Uruguay in the early hours of Friday, October 15 UK time.

If the five-day regulation is implemented, Alisson, Fabinho, and Firmino will all miss the Premier League match against Watford the next day, as well as the Champions League group match against Atletico Madrid three days later.

Of course, the situation is also influenced by the latest government travel restrictions and quarantine procedures, which adds to the already complex and ever-changing issue.