Bradley Walsh of ITV’s The Chase was taken aback by Anne Hegerty’s outburst.

Anne Hegerty of The Chase stunned viewers with her singing outburst on the ITV show.

On Monday’s episode of the renowned ITV game show, four new competitors pitted their wits against The Governess.

Neil, Bev, Bertie, and Linda were the most recent quizzers to take on one of Britain’s greatest minds in the hope of winning a cash prize.

Neil was the first to take the stage, and the 48-year-old music conductor put up a strong showing to earn £5,000 in the cash builder.

In the head-to-head, Neil had managed to keep a step ahead of The Chaser and was fortunate enough to be asked a music question to secure his spot in the Final Chase.

“In the song ‘American Pie,’ which of these words rhymes with the word pie?” questioned host Bradley Walsh.

Before The Governess went into a rendition of the Don McLean song, he boldly answered “Rye” to advance to the final round.

The host and the contestant were both quick to commend Anne’s singing voice, indicating that the Chaser’s singing ability had definitely impressed them.

“That was a great audition!” Neil exclaimed.

“I tell you what, Anne, you have a great voice!” Bradley remarked. “You have a wonderful voice!”

Fans on Twitter echoed the presenter’s sentiments, praising The Governess on the social media network.

“I’m impressed, Anne,” Steve said. And I thought Chaser was the only one who sang around town.”

“Loved that moment of singing on The Chase,” Cerys said.

“Haha love it when Anne sings on #TheChase!” Tomasi said.

“Yaaay, amazing vocals,” Robin wrote.

As all candidates advanced to the Final Chase to compete for a combined £19,000, the Governess found herself up against a formidable team.

They set a goal of 17 steps, which Anne Hegerty was unable to meet, resulting in the team receiving £4,750 each.