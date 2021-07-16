Brad Friedel, Patrik Berger, and the starting lineup from Gerard Houllier’s debut game in charge of Liverpool.

On this day 23 years ago, Liverpool made the brave choice to recruit Gerard Houllier alongside Roy Evans.

A week before his arrival to Anfield, the Frenchman was the Technical Director of the France Football Federation and was credited with the country’s World Cup victory.

The Reds aspired to imitate the success that was being enjoyed in North London at a period when Arsene Wenger had been brought to English football and begun to lead the Arsenal dynasty.

Evans had just led the Reds to third place in the Premier League for the second year in a row, although they finished 13 points behind eventual champions Manchester City.

Despite getting off to a successful start with a 2-1 win over Southampton and being unbeaten in their first four games, the team began to show cracks during a five-match winless streak.

The experiment failed, and Evans left his role at Anfield four months later, signaling the end of the Boot Room period.

What happened to the team that competed in their first match as a manager?

Following his move from Columbus Crew, Brad Friedel’s career in England began in Liverpool.

Friedel was in goal for the 2-1 triumph over Southampton in the season’s first game, but he couldn’t stop the Saints’ opener.

Between the two Liverpool defenders, Egil–stenstad rose highest to cast a glimpse into the far corner.

He did, however, contribute to the victory with a spectacular diving stop to deny James Beattie late in the game.

Before coming to Blackburn, he made 37 appearances for the Reds. He went on to play for Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Friedel moved into management with the USA U19s and, more recently, the New England Revolution, where he lasted two years but was fired after 47 games due to a string of five-goal defeats.

Steve Staunton’s return to Liverpool after a seven-year layoff made his debut appearance.

He appeared in 147 games for the Reds, although only 12 of them were under Houllier and Evans’ joint guidance before the Frenchman took over in November.

After two years at Anfield, he went on loan to Crystal Palace, where he spent his last two years before returning to Villa on a permanent basis. The summary comes to a close.