Both of her brothers are a ‘ticking timebomb,’ according to their sister.

Adam Kent, 25, of Crosby, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy at the age of five months, a genetic illness that his brother Alix, 26, also has.

The disease causes every muscle in the body to deteriorate over time, robbing both boys of their ability to walk, use their hands, and perform simple things like feeding themselves and brushing their teeth.

Following a routine heart exam on Wednesday, October 13, the two brothers were informed that they were both suffering from heart failure.

According to Adam’s Facebook post, the brothers have been told they are a “shortened time bomb.”

Adam has spent the last seven months fundraising and dedicated his life to raising funds for a Jaco robotic arm, which would allow him to fulfill a lifelong ambition of singing You’ll Never Walk Alone at Anfield while holding a scarf above his head.

“They have Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is a muscular wasting syndrome that affects all of the muscles in the body, including their heart and all of their organs,” Hannah Cagliarini told The Washington Newsday.

“On Wednesday, October 13th, we received the devastating news that both of my brothers are suffering from serious heart failure, which has completely crushed our family.”

“We always knew the lads had a shelf life, but you never imagined it would get to that point.”

“Unfortunately, due to [Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy] and the fact that they have serious heart failure, their lifetime has been reduced even more.”

“With Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, they’re usually given a lifespan of maybe late 20s, early 30s, so both lads are already at that stage, so to be given an even shorter period and a timespan that they don’t even know because it may happen at any point is even more shocking.”

“They’ve indicated there’s nothing extra they can do about the heart failure itself.” They can’t give them any more medication since it will only make things worse.

"Alix appears.