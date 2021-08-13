Boris Johnson’s Super League ‘threat’ to Liverpool and rivals must be backed up.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to wield a “legislative bomb” to derail any future attempts by English clubs to participate in another European Super League scheme has been backed up by the UK Government’s “intensified efforts.”

Liverpool, along with Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur, were among 12 ‘founding clubs’ who attempted to form a European Super League alongside Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan, AC Milan, and Juventus in April.

The dozen clubs announced their intention to create the new competition in a coordinated social media release just 24 hours before UEFA was set to vote on Champions League reforms that, while beneficial to the biggest clubs, did not give them the share of the pie they wanted and believed they were entitled to.

Within 48 hours, the concept had crashed and burned, and all save Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus had renounced the competition and returned to the bosom of UEFA and the European Clubs Association, taking financial penalties in a bid to show repentance for their part in the scheme.

Liverpool’s principal owner, John W. Henry, filmed a video apology in the bowels of Fenway Park Stadium, the home of his Boston Red Sox baseball team, and the Reds and the rest of those who opposed the idea have tried to move forward since seeing how divisive the idea was among fans and the football community.

Each club will pay a fine of roughly £3.6 million as part of its goodwill settlement with the Premier League, with the money going to grassroots football and community programs across England. Should any of the six repeat the maneuver, harsher penalties would be imposed, including a Premier League points deduction of 30 points and a £25 million cash penalty.

If the clubs try another move, they will be sanctioned by UEFA and would forfeit 5% of their revenue from UEFA competition for the coming season.

