Boris Johnson’s Plan B statement will have an influence on Everton and Liverpool games.

The government’s recent initiatives to combat coronavirus will have an impact on Everton and Liverpool fans.

In response to growing worry about the Omicron version of covid-19, Prime Minister Boris Johnson enacted ‘Plan B’ on Wednesday evening.

This means that from Monday, people are encouraged to work from home again, face masks are required in cinemas and theaters, and vaccine passports are required for nightclubs and large sporting events with more than 10,000 attendees.

This means that supporters who wish to see Everton or Liverpool play will need the NHS Covid pass, which needs two vaccines.

Mr Johnson stated that a negative lateral flow test will be acceptable in place of two vaccinations, and urged individuals who haven’t been vaccinated to do so, as well as those who need boosters to do so as soon as they become available.

At this time, it’s unclear whether this will be implemented unilaterally, if there will be spot checks, or if only a certain percentage of participants will be checked.

Clubs in the Premier League have been preparing for this possibility all season, with several already requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test, as well as transitioning to electronic tickets.

Liverpool vice president of ticketing Phil Dutton said earlier this year that if vaccine passports were brought in, the club would be in a good position to administer them.

He stated, “We don’t want to have to run at a lower capacity again.”

“We don’t want tens of thousands of fans inside the stadium. Every week, we want 54,000 people to come in.

“We don’t want our allotment for away games to be capped at 500 or 1,000 or whatever it may be.

“We want to make sure we get the full allotment wherever we go, and the easiest way to do that is to turn around and claim that we haven’t had to jump through any hoops to get here.

“So if COVID-passports do come in, then we’ll be in a strong position to administer that.

“We’re in the best position possible to ensure that our allocations and capacity aren’t impacted.”

Everton has not made any public statements about vaccine passports, but this season has introduced digital season tickets for select fans.

Fans of the Blues have been. “The summary has come to an end.”