Boris Johnson’s mother passes away at the age of 79, “suddenly and peacefully.”

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, is mourning the death of his mother, who died in hospital.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, a painter, died on September 13 at the age of 79 in a London hospital.

Her family claims she died “suddenly and quietly,” according to The Telegraph.

Mr Johnson once referred to his mother as the family’s “supreme authority” and credited her with instilling in him the belief that every human life had equal value.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour Party’s leader, was among the first politicians to express his condolences.

“I’m deeply saddened to read of the Prime Minister’s passing,” he tweeted. My heartfelt condolences go out to him and his family.”

Mrs Johnson-Wahl was married to the Prime Minister’s father, according to ‘I’m A Celebrity…

Stanley was the star of the film ‘Get Me Out of Here!’ from 1963 to 1979, when they separated.

She had a mental breakdown during their 16-year marriage and was committed to a psychiatric hospital, where she stayed for nine months.

PM Boris, former Universities Minister Jo, writer Rachel, and environmental advocate Leo were her four children.

In 1988, she married American professor Nicholas Wahl and relocated to New York.

Despite being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at the age of 40, Mrs Johnson-Wahl was a well-known portrait artist.

Jilly Cooper, the author, and Joanna Lumley, the actor from Absolute Fabulous, were among her topics.

