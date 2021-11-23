Boris Johnson has been accused of being a social care ‘con’ after MPs voted to approve a financing package.

Boris Johnson has been accused of “frauding” voters on social care after Tory MPs approved a contentious funding package that will disproportionately affect poorer retirees.

The measure, which was approved by a vote of 272 to 246 in favor, will see homeowners in the most destitute districts of the North spend at least 60% of their eligible property value on long-term elderly care, compared to 20% in the wealthiest southern areas.

It comes after the prime minister slipped a last-minute stipulation into the Health and Care Bill that will affect anyone with assets of less than £186,000 pounds.

This aims to guarantee that people “do not hit the £86,000 care cap at an artificially faster rate than what they contribute,” according to the government.

Given that the average stay in a care facility is shorter than two years, many more low-income persons will die before reaching the cap.

According to DHSC research, this is a “change” and is less generous, saving the state £900 million per year in 2027 compared to what was intended.

“We always believed levelling up was just a slogan with no substance to it,” said shadow health minister Justin Madders during the discussion. “But now we know it’s actually worse than that, it’s a con trick, a fraud, that would leave many of those it was supposed to support worse off.”

“There is no plan to fix social care, this Bill will not prevent people from having to sell their houses, and it will primarily benefit those who are already well-off.”

“We have a reverse Robin Hood situation here: low-income people will be paying into a system from which they will receive little benefit but which will safeguard 90% of a million-pound property,” he continued.

“And, just in case MPs need some help explaining what this means to their voters, here are some median property values in several seats around the country, all of whom would almost certainly have to sell their homes under these plans: Hartlepool is worth £128k, Bishop Auckland is worth £125k, Blackpool south is worth £114k, Stoke-on-Trent central is at £112k, and Hyndburn is worth £112k. “The summary comes to an end.”