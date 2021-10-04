Boots gives us a sneak peek at their favorite advent calendars for Christmas 2021.

When it comes to sell-out Christmas launches, Boots is the place to go.

Last year, sales of advent calendars at Boots soared by over 20%, with one advent calendar being sold every minute during the run-up to Christmas.

This year is showing no signs of slowing down, with Boots offering a record number of calendars from top-selling companies to ensure that every day of December is a memorable one.

We’ve picked up the top 10 picks of this year’s expected best-selling advent calendars at Boots, which include No7, Soap and Glory, Liz Earle, and Rituals, as well as a brand new and unique advent calendar for men in support of Macmillan.

Scroll down for downloadable calendars as well as special details on upcoming releases.

We had to start with the best – No7 – who had 251,000 people sign up for their advent calendar last year!

This ultimate collection of 25 premium skincare and cosmetics gifts waiting to be uncovered behind each door will provide you with a daily dose of beauty.

Sign up for the boots.com waitlist now to get exclusive early access to the advent calendar gift on October 13th.

This calendar will be available instore and online at Boots from October 26 for those who are not on the waitlist.

This wonderful 24-door advent calendar is loaded with bath, body, and cosmetic products for a thrilling countdown to Christmas, perfect for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike.

Keep an eye on this space for updates on when it arrives.

Give yourself or a loved one the Ritual of Advent, which includes 24 lavish surprises.

Enjoy the countdown to Christmas and treasure special moments with items that pamper the mind, body, and spirit.

This holiday season, each golden window offers the ideal opportunity to spread a little joy.

The contents are valued around £120. It’s available for purchase here.

Each mystery door hides a thoughtfully chosen toy, gift, or game for couples to enjoy together.

Every day begins with the opportunity to experience new sensations, play possibilities, and limitless hours of enjoyment.

It’s available for purchase here.

Womanizer Classic (£119.99) and more are included in Lovehoney’s £120 advent calendar.

“Summary comes to an end.”