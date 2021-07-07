Bono was driven to the MTV Music Awards in Liverpool by Paul McCartney.

Girls Aloud’s The Promise was at the top of the charts in November 2008, P!nk had just released So What, and Alexandra Burke was on the verge of winning The X Factor.

Following the election of Barack Obama, the United States’ first-ever black president, there was a palpable sense of actual change in the air.

When Gordon Brown was Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was declaring that “whiff-whaff” was “coming home” as Mayor of London.

Mama Mia! and The Dark Knight, starring Heath Ledger as the Joker, were the box office hits of the year, and Katy Perry and The Kings of Leon were on the radio 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The ECHO Arena – now the M&S Bank Arena – provided the scene for the star-studded MTV European Music Awards, which saw pop royalty descend on the city.

Katy Perry, who had recently soared to popularity with her first single “I Kissed a Girl” that summer, presented the performance in a number of costumes, including a sequined outfit with Obama’s face on it, entering on a giant banana, and wearing a skirt fashioned of a replica carousel.

She also opened and closed the night, with Queen Bey performing If I Were a Boy, Take That performing Greatest Day, and Kanye West performing Love Lockdown in Liverpool.

Craig David, The Sugababes, and Kelly Rowland all gave prizes, with Kerry Katona from Warrington, a former member of Atomic Kitten, presenting the best video award.

This was only a month after the now-famous This Morning interview in which the mother-of-five began slurring her words, causing presenter Philip Schofield and viewers to be concerned.

Britney Spears won Album of the Year in 2008, the year her controversial conservatorship began following her breakdown in 2007. She was unable to accept the prize since she was performing with Madonna on stage in Los Angeles.

Katy Perry, the host, took up the awards for Best New Act and Best Female Artist. The summary comes to a close.