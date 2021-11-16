Birkenhead and Wallasey Town Halls are in danger of being closed.

It was confirmed today that Wirral’s main town hall is only getting “minimal use,” a fortnight after a critical study recommended the council may sell it.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy’s study includes harsh criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that prior to the epidemic, the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council was to avoid difficult financial decisions.

The government has withdrawn more than £220 million from Wirral Council’s budget since 2010, yet the assessment stated that the council’s emergency reserves were inadequate and that the authority needs to make measures to balance its books.

One of the report’s recommendations was that the council explore selling libraries, leisure facilities, golf clubs, and the town halls of Wallasey and Birkenhead.

Many residents were concerned about the loss of libraries and recreational facilities.

Although some were alarmed at the prospect of the town halls being sold, many were curious as to what they were being utilized for.

This is especially true in the case of Wallasey Town Hall, which served as the meeting place for Wirral Council until the outbreak.

The council considers the Floral Pavilion in New Brighton is better fitted for social distancing and ventilation, thus the borough’s committees are currently held there.

“Why is the Town Hall [Wallasey] building not being used?” one individual asked in response to an item in The Washington Newsday about the council’s finances. Are they expecting vandals? It deserves better than to be turned into a block of apartments.” “Wallasey Town Hall isn’t being used since it’s not suited for anything in the present day and it’s too expensive to heat and maintain,” one individual remarked. Only a housing association would be interested in building on that land.” The present state of play at Birkenhead and Wallasey Town Halls was confirmed by the local government today.

“Birkenhead Town Hall has remained functioning during the epidemic and is also being used for weddings, meetings, civic events, and as the base for our Registrars Service,” a Wirral Council spokesperson stated.”

