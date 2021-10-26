BioNTech Agrees To Build A Manufacturing Facility For mRNA Vaccines For The African Union.

BioNTech, the co-developer of the Pfizer vaccine, stated on Tuesday that it expects to begin construction on the African Union’s first state-of-the-art manufacturing center for mRNA vaccines by mid-2022.

According to a press statement, the company has finished construction designs and placed orders for assets.

BioNTech agreed to examine creating sustainable vaccine manufacturing in Rwanda and Senegal after a meeting in August. This vaccine production will serve African Union member states and will produce 50 million vaccine doses per year.

BioNTech claims that it will first staff and operate the plant before handing over administration to local partners.

The West’s response to the pandemic, including vaccines and boosters, has been widely criticized, with many countries lacking the essential resources. According to the World Health Organization, Africa has the lowest vaccination rate, with little over 5% of people fully vaccinated.

“By working together in the spirit of this meeting, the African Union, the European Union, key technology partners, and other stakeholders can make decisive contributions and effective coordination in the fight against this pandemic and future health challenges,” said Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, the African Union Commission’s deputy chairperson.

The establishment of vaccine manufacturing hubs in Africa is projected to minimize African countries’ reliance on the international community. According to the WHO, 99 percent of the continent’s vaccine needs are met by imports.

“State-of-the-art facilities like these will save lives and change the game for Africa, potentially resulting in millions of cutting-edge vaccinations created for Africans, by Africans in Africa.” This is also necessary for the transfer of knowledge and know-how, the creation of new jobs and skills, and the overall development of Africa’s health security. Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO’s regional director for Africa, stated, “WHO is ready to engage with governments to increase their commitment to vaccine manufacture.”

The news comes after the biotech firm announced its plans to develop a malaria vaccine and its collaboration with Biovac, a South African vaccine maker.