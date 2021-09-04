Beth Munro of Litherland muses on Taekwondo’s remarkable journey to Tokyo silver.

Beth Munro stormed the Paralympic podium with silver in Tokyo after only one year in the sport and five competitive fights.

After being scouted for the sport out of the blue in 2019, the taekwondo fighter from Litherland defeated China’s Li Yujie 34-25 to claim a -58kg podium spot.

Munro was defeated 32-14 by Lisa Gjessing of Denmark in the gold medal match, but she reflected on a fast-paced path to the top of the combat sport.

“Obviously, I’m dissatisfied with the outcome,” the 28-year-old remarked.

“I definitely let the first round get away from me and attempted to make up the rest of the way, but I’m pleased with a silver today.

“I’m on cloud nine since my journey has been so short and I’ve come away with a silver medal as a Paralympian.

“I probably haven’t given it enough time to sink in. It’s been a whirlwind of a voyage.

“The fact that I’ve won a medal gives me chills, as does the fact that I’m here. It’s dawned on me, and I’m overjoyed to be here, looking forward to Paris in 2024.”

Munro, who was born with a left arm handicap, came from a netball background and had hoped to compete in the Paralympics as a javelin thrower.

Anthony Hughes of Disability Sport Wales spotted her in taekwondo and she joined the British program two years ago.

Munro becomes the second Liverpudlian to achieve the taekwondo rostrum in Tokyo, following Bianca Walkden’s Olympic bronze.

She dominated throughout the tournament, calming any nerves with a 21-8 victory against Nepalese Palesha Goverdhan in the first round and then defeating Turk Games Gurdal 34-22 in a tense second-round match.

“This morning, I felt more excited than apprehensive, which I’m really happy about,” she remarked.

“I think I channeled the nerves very effectively – I had a few butterflies in my stomach, but I honed it in, focused, and kept on track for the duration of the day.

"Unfortunately, I let it slip at the end, but that's taekwondo, and that's sport. There has to be a winner and a loser in this game.