Best Black Friday prices on the Dyson Airwrap.

Dyson has confirmed that the company’s Black Friday celebrations will be back in 2021.

In the UK, Black Friday is on November 26th, however many stores have started providing offers earlier in the month in recent years.

Dyson will follow suit, with the Dyson Airwrap, a hair styling tool from the firm well known for its vacuum cleaners, being one of their most popular things.

The award-winning product (Glamour Beauty Power List 2020 – Best Hair Curling Tool) is made for short hair.

30mm and 40mm Airwrap barrels are included in the set, which were designed with short to medium-length hair in mind.

The 30mm barrels shape any loose curls or waves, while the 40mm barrels create voluminous curls or waves.

On the Dyson website, it has a 4.4 out of 5 star rating, with one user noting in lockdown that it is “so excellent my hairdresser’s scared that once we are all back to normal I won’t need her!”

The Dyson Airwrap box includes a firm brush, a soft smoothing brush, a round volumising brush, a pre-styling drier, a storage case, a non-slip mat, and a filter cleaning brush, in addition to the 30 and 40mm barrels.

Last year, Dyson stayed tight-lipped about their Black Friday bargains, releasing no specifics until days before the big day.

They’ve been similarly evasive so far this year, with merely a notice on the website stating, “Dyson Black Friday will be back in November 2021.” Until then, take a look at our technologies below,” the website says, leading visitors to their vacuum cleaner selection.

Black Friday, a custom that began across the pond in the United States, has grown in popularity in the United Kingdom in recent years, with last year’s event taking place in a click-and-collect capacity due to the country being on lockdown at the time.

Typically is a popular event for folks trying to stock up on products for Christmas presents, and it takes place the day after Thanksgiving.

The following retailers are worth keeping an eye on for Dyson Airwrap deals:

Curry’s PC World is run by Dyson Curry. Boots by John Lewis. “The summary has come to an end.”