Benefit claimants may be awarded £1,500 in backdated payments from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

If a court challenge is successful, nearly two million people might be owed £1,500 in back pay from the DWP.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, those claiming Universal Credit were given a £20 weekly boost for 18 months starting in April 2020.

People on “legacy” benefits, on the other hand, were not given the same bump and have taken their cases to court.

Income Support, Employment Support Allowance (ESA), and Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) recipients were not eligible for the increase, according to campaign groups, which disproportionately affected disabled people.

According to the Daily Record, attorney Jamie Burton QC of Osbornes Law company, who is representing two disabled people who take ESA, filed an appeal against the DWP decision last month at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

He contended that the disparity in treatment was incompatible with their human rights during the two-day hearing.

Mr Burton QC said that the pandemic’s impoverishment disproportionately impacted handicapped people, and that disabled persons on means-tested benefits are “much more likely” to get legacy payments rather than Universal Credit.

Several campaign organisations, as well as former shadow women’s and equalities secretary Marsha de Cordova, have backed the two claimants, who are joined in the legal fight by two additional people claiming legacy benefits.

“It angers me that these two people are having to go through a legal struggle, and that’s why I call them brave and courageous, because it’s not easy doing this,” the Battersea MP said at the outset of the hearing. I pledge my complete support and solidarity to them.

“It was nothing short of cruel and inhumane not to apply the £20 uplift to over two million people, two million in some circumstances of the most disadvantaged people.”

If the High Court challenge is successful, recipients on these benefits will get roughly £1,560 in back pay:

ESA (Employment and Support Allowance) based on income (ESA)

monetary assistance

Jobseeker’s Allowance is depending on your income (JSA)

At this time, there is no indication of when the judge will rule on the legal challenge.