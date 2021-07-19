Before the season begins, Jurgen Klopp describes the “real task” that Liverpool will face.

Jurgen Klopp is delighted with the progress of Liverpool’s pre-season training, but concedes that the team will face a “real struggle” in the coming weeks.

Last Monday, the Reds landed in Salzburg and immediately set to work in preparation for the next season.

A new signing has been made. Ibrahima Konate was one of the 34 players named to the club’s initial roster, but that number is expected to rise in the coming weeks when the Reds’ international stars join up with their teammates.

The Reds have been seen undertaking a range of workouts so far, with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez all participating in parts of them.

Klopp has always considered the European leg of his team’s pre-season program to be “his” time with the squad, and the training camps to be the ideal approach to get his players ready for the new season.

While Klopp agrees that a lot more needs to happen when his team gets down to business next month for him to be satisfied with the camp, he believes the sessions so far have gone incredibly well.

He told Liverpoolfc.com, “I’m not sure if’satisfied’ is the right word for it, but I’m really delighted with it.”

“A lot more things have to happen for us to be satisfied — we have to be in the season and know we can bring the same things on the real pitch as we do in training sessions.

“However, the training sessions have gone incredibly well thus far. Even with the weather, we’re very pleased with the situation.

“It’s raining a lot here as well, but it’s excellent for training because it didn’t bother us too much during the sessions, and the pitches held up well to the wet.

“As a result, we were able to train extensively and precisely as we desired. So far, everyone has made it through, which is fantastic.”

On Tuesday evening, Liverpool will kick off their pre-season friendly schedule with two 30-minute games against Wacker Innsbruck and VfB Stuttgart.

After that, the Reds will stay in Austria for two more games against FSV. “The summary has come to an end.”