Before the Porto masterclass, Jurgen Klopp discloses Curtis Jones’ pre-match fear.

Curtis Jones was initially a doubt, according to Jurgen Klopp, before starring in Liverpool’s 5-1 win in Porto.

The midfielder was outstanding in the engine room all night as the Reds put the Dragons to the sword in Group B of the Champions League.

Jones was at the center of it all, causing goalkeeper Diogo Costa to spill his shot into the path of Mohamed Salah for the game’s first goal before assisting him again in the second half.

Jones’ ball set up replacement Roberto Firmino for the fourth goal, before the Liverpool-born midfielder’s shot was deflected into the Brazilian’s path late in the game for his second goal and the Reds’ fifth.

After receiving a note from club doctor Jim Moxon, Klopp disclosed that Jones, 20, was a possible absentee before to the game.

Klopp stated, “Curtis played a good game.” “He was having gastrointestinal issues before to the game.

“The doctor came into my room and instructed me to keep an eye on him, but after the game, I told him to keep whatever [the problem]was!

“He was fantastic; he was everywhere, and he was a part of everything. With a surprise finish, he set up the opening goal. It was too late for the keeper to save it.

“From a defensive standpoint, he was outstanding. There were a lot of things tonight that I liked a lot, and he pressed pretty effectively from the blind side.

“So, Curtis, just keep going!”

Klopp, whose Liverpool team takes on Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, added: “Porto had some major problems today.

“In the last game in Chancel Mbemba, one of our centre-backs was sent off due to a red card.

“Pepe couldn’t play after injuring himself in the warm-up, and they didn’t have much of a centre-back partnership.

“That isn’t going to help at all.

“It went well in terms of performance. Porto must have seen our last game against Brentford because they came out strong.

“Step by step, we sorted things on the pitch.”