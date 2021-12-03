Before the Merseyside Derby, a teen boy was arrested for throwing a flare.

Before this week’s Merseyside Derby, a teen lad was arrested on suspicion of possessing a flare.

The Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool took place at Goodison Park on Wednesday, with Liverpool winning 4-1.

A “minority” of supporters had carried fireworks into the stadium during the event, according to police, who described the behavior as “dangerous and reckless.”

People have been evacuated after their ‘house crumbles,’ and the location has been cordoned off by the authorities.

A 17-year-old teenager was apprehended outside Goodison Park before the match, according to police.

The “vast majority of fans” watched the game “safely and responsibly,” according to Chief Inspector Paul Sutcliffe.

He added in a statement: “Prior to the Merseyside derby, Merseyside Police worked closely with both Everton and Liverpool football clubs to avoid crime and disruption and ensure public safety.

“Our officers were on hand during the game to assist the stewards at Goodison Park, and we were glad to see that the vast majority of spectators watched the game safely and responsibly.

“Unfortunately, a small number of fans took fireworks into the stadium, which Merseyside Police will not condone under any circumstances.

“We take this dangerous and reckless behavior very seriously, and we arrested a 17-year-old male in possession of a flare outside Goodison Park before the match.

“We’re working with both teams to identify people guilty for carrying flares into the stadium on Wednesday, and we’d like to hear from anyone with information.”

Anyone with information should contact police via Twitter @MerpolCC, Facebook’s ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or by dialling 101.

