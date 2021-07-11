Before the England final, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson promises Phil Foden a haircut.

If England wins Euro 2020, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has promised to join Phil Foden in bleaching his hair golden.

The Three Lions face Italy in the final tonight, hoping to end a 55-year trophy drought that dates back to their 1966 World Cup victory.

In a homage to Paul Gascoigne’s notorious look at Euro 96, Manchester City playmaker Foden dyed his hair blonde before the tournament.

England only made it to the semi-finals after Gareth Southgate missed the game-winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout loss to Germany.

The current crop of players, guided by Southgate as manager, have already gone one better, but a tournament victory would solidify their legacy.

Foden stated earlier this week that if England beat Italy, all of his England teammates had agreed to go blonde, and Henderson has told his teammate that he will follow suit.

Henderson told ITV, “Apparently, sure, (we’re all required to colour our hair).” “To tell you the truth, I wouldn’t mind doing it.”

“If we win on Sunday, I’ll do everything you want.” So dying my hair is the last thing on my mind.”

Henderson has not started for England at the tournament, but he scored his first international goal in the quarter-final triumph over Ukraine and has had a significant impact off the field.

“We’ve known that in any situation, we’d be happy to send any of them on the field,” Southgate said. We’ve put some very young players in high-profile matches where they could face a lot of strain and tension. They’ve all handled it quite well.

“We’ve had some senior players return from injury who have made significant contributions as well. This has been a team effort from the start, and it will continue tomorrow (Sunday).”